Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086143688
Fir new year tree frame with glowing garlands and toy tiger - symbol of the 2022 year according to the Chinese oriental calendar
A
By Alien Cat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalbackgroundbranchcardcelebrationchinese calendarchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas spiritchristmas treecompositioncopy spacedecordecorationfestivefirflatframegarlandglowgreenholidaylight bulbsmerryneedlesnewnew yearoriental calendarpineplace for textpostcardrusticseasonseasonalshinespacesprucetabletigertop viewtoytraditionaltreewinterwoodwoodenyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist