Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093095717
Fir branches with red shiny and matte balls, ribbon with bokeh on sparkling background. Christmas, New Year. Copy space
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbaubleblurredbokehbowbranchbrightcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecongratulationcopy spacedecemberdecordecorationdefocuseddesigneveeventevergreenfestivefirfir treeglitterglossyglowinggreengreetinghappyholidaylightsmerrynew yearnoelpineredribbonseasonshinysilksparklespheresprucetinseltoytraditiontreewinter
Similar images
More from this artist