Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096975902
Fir branches and cones and wooden angel laid out in a pattern on a light wooden table. New Year's wrapping paper. Handmade Christmas and New Year decor.
o
By overkhola
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angelcelebrationchristmas angelchristmas compositionchristmas moodchristmas shoppingcompositionconceptconceptualdecemberdecordecorationdesignfestivefir branchesfir conesfunny little angelgreeting card templateholidayshollynaturenew year cardnew year giftsnew year treepine conespresentseasonseasonalsymbolwingswinterwrapping paper patternswrapping parcels or presentswrapping-paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist