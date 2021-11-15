Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082940879
Finland, Kerava - November 15, 2021. A wooden well at the farm museum of peasant life in Finnish Kerava town.
Kerava, Finland
Related keywords
architectureattractionsbuildingcoldcountrycountrysidecranecultureeditorialeuropeeuropeanfarmfinlandfinnishheikkilahistorichistoryhousekeravalocal historymuseumno peoplenobodyoldold housesoutdoorpeasant liferuralscandinaviaseasonsnowsuomitourismtowntraveluusimaavillagevintagewellwinterwoodwoodenwooden well
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
