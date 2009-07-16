Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Fine art Makeup concept with a closeup of a professional make-up brush with soft bristle and the tip facing upward on a dark background with copy space for your text
Formats
5792 × 8688 pixels • 19.3 × 29 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG