Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Finding the light. A shot of two people finding an exit from a dark tunnel - ALL design on this image is created from scratch by Yuri Arcurs team of professionals for this particular photo shoot.
Formats
4987 × 3533 pixels • 16.6 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 708 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG