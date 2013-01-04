Images

Financial accounting of profit summary graphs analysis. The business plan at the meeting and analyze financial numbers to view the performance of the company.
Business success and growth concept. Candle stick graph chart for trading in Forex market, Gold market and Crude oil market.
Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Stock market chart. Business graph background. Financial background stock market graph
Investment growth concept with price of gold on gold market graph background: Candle stick graph chart for investment trading to grow in the active high trend and low trend.
Investment growth concept with price of gold on gold market graph background: Candle stick graph chart of gold market investment trading.
Financial data on a monitor as Finance data concept. Analytics Report Status Information Analysis Chart Graph in digital screen. Business analyzing financial statistics displayed on the tablet screen

2135428551

Item ID: 2135428551

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

