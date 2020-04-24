Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Finance staff holding financial graph documents presented to executives and attendees via videoconference, meeting to summarize the operations of all departments. Videoconferencing concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG