Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094481738
Final part of the tiled path,sloping upwards toward the famous art installation and tourist destination,where the remains of Petar II Petrovic-Njegos are interred.
Lovćen, Montenegro
N
By Neil Bussey
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adriaticalpsartbalkanbalkansbeautifulblack mountainclimbcrna goradestinationdinaricdramaticeasterneuropeeuropeanherohikinginterredjezerskilandscapelovcenmarblemausoleummemorialmontenegromountmount lovcenmountainnationalnational parknaturenjegosparkpathpathwaypetar ii petrović-njegošpettar iisculpturestatuestatuessteepstirovniksummersummittombtouristtravelviewswalkwar hero
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist