Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Final lap and checkered flag in front of the pit lane of Killarney Race Track in the Western Cape, South Africa. Cloudy and wet race day. red car racing by (movement on racer, road in focus)
Photo Formats
2006 × 3009 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG