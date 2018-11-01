Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
The figure representing a black pattern in Gothic style in the form of a fish, concluded in a circle, on a white background. It can be used as a trade mark, a tattoo and a part of your composition
Photo Formats
4000 × 3359 pixels • 13.3 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 840 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 420 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.