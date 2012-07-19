Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fight, war. Cinematic art collage with brutal serious medieval warriors in war clothes with swords and shield in motion, action isolated over vintage background. Comparison of eras, history. Poster
A soldier with hand grenade in the snowy forest

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132421235

Item ID: 2132421235

Fight, war. Cinematic art collage with brutal serious medieval warriors in war clothes with swords and shield in motion, action isolated over vintage background. Comparison of eras, history. Poster

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9052 × 3673 pixels • 30.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 406 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 203 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305