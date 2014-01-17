Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A field with haystacks on an autumn evening with a cloudy sky in the background at sunset or sunrise. Procurement of animal feed in agriculture.
Formats
5454 × 3636 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG