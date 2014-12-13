Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fidget. Cheerful teenager is sitting. Cute blond man in glasses and a striped multi-colored sweater on a black background, top view. Schoolboy.
A boy in headphones listens to music. On a black background in the studio.
The boy in the headphones. On a black background in the studio.
Young angry woman in yellow dress asking for more money, pay back debt
Little girl with red book and backpack Funny kid in glasses on homeschooling. Education at home.
Happy Boy wear glasses smiling and stand in front of the blackboard. Back to School, Education Concept.
Back to school, little schoolboy posing on camera, shy boy.
Stylish child in glasses and looking at camera. Portrait of child boy in colored striped T-shirt. Kid at eye sight test. Eyesight measurement for school children.

See more

1452720506

See more

1452720506

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123666177

Item ID: 2123666177

Fidget. Cheerful teenager is sitting. Cute blond man in glasses and a striped multi-colored sweater on a black background, top view. Schoolboy.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Watman

Anton Watman