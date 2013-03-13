Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Ficus macrophylla, known as the Moreton Bay Fig, is a large evergreen banyan tree of the Moraceae family that has buttress roots, which are also known for damaging municipal sidewalks.
