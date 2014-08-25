Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ficus elastica (rubber tree) in a clay terracotta flower pot on the windowsill. Home plants care concept. Interior of a modern scandinavian style apartment
Formats
5331 × 3553 pixels • 17.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG