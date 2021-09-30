Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085218632
Fettuccine is a type of pasta popular in Roman and Tuscan cuisine. It is a flat, thick pasta traditionally made from egg and flour, narrower than the tagliatelle typical of Bologna.
