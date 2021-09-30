Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095767568
Festively decorated Christmas tree close up, shiny baubles and Santa hangs on Xmas tree branch, Christmas and new years home interior,
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropballbaublebeautifulbluebokehbranchbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmas decorationchristmas treechristmas tree decorationdecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorativefestivegiftgreenhangingholidayhomelivingmagicmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnightornamentspinepostcardpresentroomsantasanta clausseasonseasonalshinysnowflakesparkletoytraditionaltreewallpaperwinterx masxmas
Similar images
More from this artist