Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084053702
Festive light trails of many light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in a brightly decorated garden during a winter holiday celebration at night. Long exposure with motion blur. Light painting.
Sarasota, FL, USA
K
By Ken Schulze
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundblackblueblurbrown tonecelebrationchristmas lightscolorfulcreativecurvesdark orangedasheselectricityenergyephemeraleveningfestivefestivitygalagardenglowglowingholidayhorizontalilluminationintensitylight graylight grayish bluelight paintinglight trailslight-emitting diodeslightslong exposureluminositymagentamomentarymotion blurnightoutdooroverlappingpatternsphotographic effectseasonalstreaksstreakytransitorywhiteyellow
Similar images
More from this artist