Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097517900
Festive Christmas tree decorated with cones, snowflakes, beads and glitter Christmas balls. Magic cozy details, festive wallpaper
Moscow, Russia
X
By Xeniia X
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmospherebackgroundbeadsbeigebokehbowsbranchescelebratecelebrationchristmas ballchristmas decorationschristmas toychristmas treeconecongratulationcopy spacecozydecemberdecorationdecorationsdecorativedesigndetailsfestivegiftgift boxgoldengreetinggreeting cardhanginghappy new yearholidaymagicnew yearnew year's eveornamentsposterpresentribbonseasonseasonalsilversnowflakesprucewallpaperwinterwintertime
Similar images
More from this artist