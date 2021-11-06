Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080933558
Ferrara, Italy - November 6, 2021. Street musician playing two guitars at the same time. The road is in shadow but a ray of sunshine illuminates his hat.
Ferrara, Province of Ferrara, Italy
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultaloneartistcapdayeditorialentertainerentertainmenteuropeferraraguitarguitaristinstrumentitalianitalylifestylelonelymalemanman playing guitarmoneymusicmusicalmusicianoutdoorpeopleperformanceperformerpersonplayplayerplaying guitarsittingsoundstreetstreet musicianstreet performersunnytourismtraveltree
Similar images
More from this artist