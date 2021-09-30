Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098983640
Ferghana Valley, an intermountain depression in the mountains of Central Asia, grows rice of devzira. This is the agricultural, historical center of the region. Syr Darya River
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureasianbackgroundbamboobowlbrownburlapcerealchinesecloseupcookingcuisineculturedevziradietdietarydinnerdryeasteatingfiberfoodgraingroceryhealthyindianingredientjapanesekitchenlonglunchmealnaturenourishmentnutritionorganicpilafproductrawredrestaurantriceseedshortspoontraditionaluncookedvarietywhitewooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist