Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female winter or autumn stylish clothing set. Plaid checkered shirt, yellow sweater and leather boots, green corduroy trousers, bag and sunglasses. Trendy fashionable casual clothes. Fashion concept.
Edit
Fashionable concept, men's clothing set with black boot, jeans, yellow jacket, blue shirt, watch and belt isolated on a white background. pack shots, top view
Men's casual outfits for man clothing set with ankle boot , watch, sunglasses, trousers, earphone, shirt and wallet isolated on white background, Top view. pack shot
handbag on white background
still life with overcoat, boots, jeans and accessory on wooden chair over grunge background ,casual vintage style.
Men's casual outfit. Men's fashion clothing and accessories on white background ,flat lay,
Travel-related items include vintage bags, hats, cameras, maps, sunglasses, passports, smartphones. And yellow background
Women's clothing - cross body bag, plaid jacket, black trousers and leather shoes on a light background, top view

See more

1906511107

See more

1906511107

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142011909

Item ID: 2142011909

Female winter or autumn stylish clothing set. Plaid checkered shirt, yellow sweater and leather boots, green corduroy trousers, bag and sunglasses. Trendy fashionable casual clothes. Fashion concept.

Formats

  • 5405 × 3603 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Andreyeva

Tatyana Andreyeva