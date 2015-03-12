Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Female winter or autumn stylish clothing set. Plaid checkered shirt, yellow sweater and leather boots, green corduroy trousers, bag and sunglasses. Trendy fashionable casual clothes. Fashion concept.
Formats
5405 × 3603 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG