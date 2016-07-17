Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female winter, autumn or spring black leather shoes on leg of woman outdoors. Fashionable modern photography and photoshoot on the street for store, catalog, magazine or online
Foot stuck into chewing gum on street. Concept of stickiness
MILAN - FEBRUARY 22: Woman with black high heel shoes with transparent plastic foil before Max Mara fashion show, Milan Fashion Week street style on February 22, 2018 in Milan.
Stylish woman in black shoes walking down the street

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130399302

Item ID: 2130399302

Female winter, autumn or spring black leather shoes on leg of woman outdoors. Fashionable modern photography and photoshoot on the street for store, catalog, magazine or online

Formats

  • 5333 × 3555 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KELENY

KELENY