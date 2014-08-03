Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Female Western lowland gorilla (Latin: Gorilla gorilla gorilla) looking back with an annoyed expression, laying down on her stomach on a bed of straw while resting on her elbows.
Formats
5151 × 3434 pixels • 17.2 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG