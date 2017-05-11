Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female student sitting on a blank panel and talking to a little girl isolated on white background
Female student talking to a male firend and sitting on a panel isolated on white background
Bearded guy laughing and talking to a female student seated on a blank panel isolated on white background
Professional man and a female student sitting on a blank panel and having a conversation isolated on white background
Full length shot of a female student talking and a mature doctor sitting on a blank panel and having a conversation isolated on white background
Full length shot of two young men sitting on a panel and talking isolated on white background
Female student talking to a young woman and sitting on a panel isolated on white background
Female student sitting on a panel gesturing with hand and talking to a bearded man isolated on white background

See more

1767040694

See more

1767040694

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132116181

Item ID: 2132116181

Female student sitting on a blank panel and talking to a little girl isolated on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8688 × 5792 pixels • 29 × 19.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ljupco Smokovski

Ljupco Smokovski