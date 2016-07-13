Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female scientist taking notes on clipboard while making research in laboratory with cultivated green lettuce under pink UV light
Mid adult woman using digital tablet while standing by trolley in flower shop
Work with smile. Handsome florist feeling happiness while working in boutique
Professional florist clears white rose from dry petals in floral design studio. Caucasian female master in apron sorting preparing bud for flower arrangement. Floristry, handmade and business concept
Scientists are examining flowers in orchid plots. Scientists are studying plant species in the garden. female scientist looking at leaf by magnifying glass in orchid plots.
Cheerful customer carrying boxes outside the garden centre
Smiling female customer with flower pot looking at florist using mobile phone in shop
Woman at garden center

See more

185760002

See more

185760002

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131230751

Item ID: 2131230751

Female scientist taking notes on clipboard while making research in laboratory with cultivated green lettuce under pink UV light

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6582 × 4388 pixels • 21.9 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mark Nazh

Mark Nazh