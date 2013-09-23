Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Female patient and her doctor looking at a watch as a post-operative procedure for the diopter laser removal
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
9934 × 4480 pixels • 33.1 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 451 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 226 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG