Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A female mute swan, Cygnus olor, swimming on a lake with its new born baby cygnets. White swan and its chicks. Mute swan protects its small offspring. Gray, fluffy new born baby cygnets.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134685179

Item ID: 2134685179

A female mute swan, Cygnus olor, swimming on a lake with its new born baby cygnets. White swan and its chicks. Mute swan protects its small offspring. Gray, fluffy new born baby cygnets.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dark_Side

Dark_Side