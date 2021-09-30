Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096184832
A female mute swan, Cygnus olor, swimming on a lake with its new born baby cygnets. White swan and its chicks. Mute swan protects its small offspring. Gray, fluffy new born baby cygnets.
D
By Dark_Side
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbabybackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybirdchickcloseupcutecygnetcygnetscygnuseleganceelegantfamilyfeatherfeathersfemalefluffygracefulgraygrowing uplakelovemutenaturalnaturenew bornoutdoorparentplumagepondprotectreflectionriverseasonspringswanswimmingtogetherwaterwaterfowlwhitewildwildlifewingwingsyoungyouth
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist