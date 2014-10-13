Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
female kid sliding down hill on sled with father wearing warm winter clothes in forest. Astonishing background full of white color and snow.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4975 × 3317 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG