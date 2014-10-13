Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
female kid sliding down hill on sled with father wearing warm winter clothes in forest. Astonishing background full of white color and snow.
blonde girl sliding on snow, having fun at resort and playing outdoor in winter environment
People ride on an ice slope the tubing
happy child boy sliding a board on sand dunes, family fun
two sisters slide down a hill on an ice-boat in a snowy winter
Sexy female blond beauty relaxing on sandy beach outdoors.
childhood, sledging and season concept - group of happy little kids sliding on sled down snow hill in winter

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124368906

Item ID: 2124368906

female kid sliding down hill on sled with father wearing warm winter clothes in forest. Astonishing background full of white color and snow.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4975 × 3317 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lia_Russy

Lia_Russy