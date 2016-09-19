Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female influencer shooting video on mobile phone for blog on social media while standing at home
Blonde girl sitting on a high chair. Model posing for a photographer.
Attractive young woman is cooking on kitchen. Having fun while making cakes and cookies.
A beautiful white blonde woman with light green eyes in a pink sleeveless slim top and black jeans sitting at the edge of the desk in the office
Pretty girl or beautiful woman in sportswear with fit, slim, sexy, body, exercises with dumbbells or hand weights. Fitness gym workout
Beautiful redhead business girl sitting at the desk in the office and working on a computer with documents. Emotional working portrait.
Smiling professional camerawoman sitting in front of laptop with camera
Young female business woman is working

See more

47700139

See more

47700139

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130896282

Item ID: 2130896282

Female influencer shooting video on mobile phone for blog on social media while standing at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 5900 pixels • 13.3 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 678 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 339 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kemedo

Kemedo