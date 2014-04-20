Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Female handworker blowing bright feathers while sitting at table with supply for making accessories and smartphone and looking at camera
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5886 × 3943 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 670 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG