Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 226740526
Female hands in light teal knitted mittens with entwined red heart Love and St. Valentines Day concept.
Photo Formats
5412 × 6896 pixels • 18 × 23 in • DPI 300 • JPG
785 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
393 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.