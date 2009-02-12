Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female hands and keyboard on a blue background. Banner, concept of workspace, work at the home, computer and freelance, design. Flat lay, top view and copy space
Laptop computer with a coffee mug from above
Person using a laptop computer from above
A female hand holds a flash card with a combination lock to store hidden information. Data security concept.
Composition with scissors and other hairdresser's accessories on green background, top view
Оdessa, Ukraine - 03.20.2021: Black Samsung 860 EVO drive lies back side up on a white background, close-up, top view. SSD. Disk fragment. Computer technology. Speed, reliability, smart compatibility.
Laptop computer with a coffee mug from above

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129272445

Item ID: 2129272445

Female hands and keyboard on a blue background. Banner, concept of workspace, work at the home, computer and freelance, design. Flat lay, top view and copy space

Formats

  • 10000 × 3165 pixels • 33.3 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 317 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 159 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

FellowNeko

FellowNeko