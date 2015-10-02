Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female hand with pen writing smth in diary. Woman sitting at table with collapsible cup in cafe with sunshine and taking notes in notepad. Closeup. High quality photo
Take away coffee and newspaper on wooden background
Document pile on office desk, Stack of business paper on the table with blurred of meeting room interior background. job interview and busy business concepts.
Mock up image of laptop computer mobile smartphone, notebook and cup of coffee on the wooden desk at modern office. Office table setting, meeting room concept.
Straw Hat
Mens dress shirts stacked on shelf in department store with neckties in the background
Business women using laptop in coffee shop

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125257599

Item ID: 2125257599

Female hand with pen writing smth in diary. Woman sitting at table with collapsible cup in cafe with sunshine and taking notes in notepad. Closeup. High quality photo

Formats

  • 5774 × 3782 pixels • 19.2 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 655 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

valiantsin suprunovich

valiantsin suprunovich