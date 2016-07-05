Images

A female hand holding a wild shamrock in nature. A rare four-leaf clover in the forest. Symbol of Ireland and luck. Leaf found in the Grazer Bergland in Styria in Austrian Alps. Wanderlust. Finding
The farmer controls the growth and development of plants
closeup of woman hugging a tree in a forest
Close up of Asian farmer hand holding green leaf red chili hot pepper fruit on growing on plant
small plant branch and leaves is holded in a hand.
small plant branch and leaves is holded in a hand.
Green leaves and small flowers of Ocimum tenuiflorum or Ocimum sanctum (Holy basil, Thai basil, tulsi) ,Tulsi leaves background. GreenTulsi leaf.
Propagating lavender from cuttings. A gardener is holding a lavender cutting, graft in hand to plant it in soil.

2129961356

Item ID: 2129961356

Formats

  • 4000 × 2252 pixels • 13.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christopher Moswitzer

Christopher Moswitzer