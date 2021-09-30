Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092290268
female hand holding a plastic non-contact thermometer on a beige background
N
By NDanko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bodycheckcheckupcontactlesscoronavirusdevicedigitaldiseasedisplaydistancedoctorelectronicepidemicequipmentfemalefeverflugunhandhealthheatillnessinfluenzainfraredinstrumentmeasuremeasurementmedicalmonitornon-contactpeopleplasticquarantineresultscanscannerscreensensorsicktechnologytemperaturetestthermometertooltreatmentviruswhitewoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist