Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female hand holding nude lipstick. Equipment for maquillage. Make-up and visagist. Place for text or creative design. Mockup style. Cosmetic and beauty concept. Isolated on pink background
Lipstick in woman hand isolated on red background.
A hand holding color pencil
hand holdding Pregnancy test stick
Fashion and makeup concept. Closeup of girl showing red lipstick on pink background
Hand smashed some cigarettes on gray background
Female hands showing mascara on pink background, close up. Space for text
Lipstick in woman hand isolated on red background.

See more

1246431811

See more

1246431811

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136735221

Item ID: 2136735221

Female hand holding nude lipstick. Equipment for maquillage. Make-up and visagist. Place for text or creative design. Mockup style. Cosmetic and beauty concept. Isolated on pink background

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TarasBeletskiy

TarasBeletskiy