Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087874565
Female hand holding green heart made of fresh curly kale cabbage leaves over green background. Love of vegetarian, vegan food, healthy organic food concept
V
By Veja
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveantioxidantbackgroundbannerbunchcabbagecolorcopy spacecurledcurlydieteatingfemalefoodfreshfreshnessgreengrowthhandharvesthealthhealthyheartholdingingredientkalekale leafleafleaveslovenaturalnutritionnutritiousorganicplantrawripeshapesupersuperfoodtopveganvegetablevegetarianveggiesviewvitaminvitaminswoman
Categories: Food and Drink, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist