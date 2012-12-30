Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female hand holding bright green trendy new bag made from eco leather recycling fashion concept trendy style accessory outdoor swimming pool blue water on background
Edit
Shirts, jeans pants and leather sandals for woman, concept of comfortable clothing
Selfie of shoes
traditional luxury Arabic leather sandal photography
runner preparing for the race or training with the mobile phone
Woman run in a city
Red Flip Flops by the pool.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141103573

Item ID: 2141103573

Female hand holding bright green trendy new bag made from eco leather recycling fashion concept trendy style accessory outdoor swimming pool blue water on background

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mariia Grishunina

Mariia Grishunina