Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A female gardener with flowers. A woman in pink household gloves in the courtyard of her house.
portrait of little girl outdoors in summer
Outside portrait of a beautiful girl with long curly hair near lilac bushes
A fall photo of little girl standing next to a dried corn stalk. Her hair is in blond hair is in braids with pink ribbons on the end.
a smiling Asian girl holding rose flowers in a forest.
Portrait of adorable smiling little girl child outdoor
Cute little girl with missing teeth playing with yellow fallen leaves in autumn forest. Happy child laughing and smiling. Sunny autumn forest, sun beam.
Portrait of beautiful blond girl posing in pink at garden

See more

1388085293

See more

1388085293

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130241298

Item ID: 2130241298

A female gardener with flowers. A woman in pink household gloves in the courtyard of her house.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Luca9257

Luca9257