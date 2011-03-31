Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Female fitness trainer doing her back stretch, both arms up high above head, stretching the spine, lower back and along with the thigh muscle.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG