Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097549727
Female electrician repairing socket in room
P
By Pixel-Shot
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbackgroundbeautifulbuilderbusinesscaucasiancontractorelectricianengineerextravagantfemalefeminismfixhipsterhomehouseindoorsindustryinstalljobmaintenanceoccupationpeoplepersonpersonnelportraitprofessionprofessionalrepairrepairingreplaceroomscrewdriverservicesocketstylishtattootechniciantoolsuniformwallwhitewiringwomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist