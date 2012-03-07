Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Female doctor holding a stethoscope standing in front of a desk, clinic room history concept. For professional emergency nursing and patients trust in the service concept of the hospital.
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG