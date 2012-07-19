Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female blogger packing envelopes with orders in cardboard box for delivery while recording video on cellphone attached on tripod in handicraft studio
Come here. Nice pretty woman holding a sale sign while standing in front of her car
Portrait of a young woman with clothes donation
Good deed. Happy young girl standing with a box of clothes for a donation, a young man standing at a table folding things into boxes.
Woman preparing the old clothes she wants to donate for charity.
Elderly woman pushing a shopping cart and holding a cardboard sign that says organic isolated on white background
Volunteers with boxes indoors. Poverty concept
Happy woman offering paper bags in a health food store

See more

107411102

See more

107411102

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130896315

Item ID: 2130896315

Female blogger packing envelopes with orders in cardboard box for delivery while recording video on cellphone attached on tripod in handicraft studio

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3686 × 5212 pixels • 12.3 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kemedo

Kemedo