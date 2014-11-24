Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Female Asian employee working and planning the marketing project with male colleagues in the office.
Fund managers team consultation and discuss about analysis Investment stock market by digital tablet.
Business people meeting in office
Two young business men, men and women Dew, work at the office with happiness
Business team meeting together to brainstrom. Young asian male in suit with beautiful young asia women sitting together discuss business plan. Young generation business team concept.
Two young businesswoman discussing about new business project while sitting at office desk in modern office.
Young business partner discussing an idea and project at office,meeting,brain storming for deal,busy work,serious emotion,office hour
Young professional asian business women with laptop working together in office room, business teamwork concept

See more

1137422813

See more

1137422813

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133214593

Item ID: 2133214593

Female Asian employee working and planning the marketing project with male colleagues in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7614 × 4283 pixels • 25.4 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic