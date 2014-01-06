Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Female accessories Watch Sunglasses Straw hat Bracelet Summer holiday concept Flat lay Top view Yellow background Copy space Tropical leaf shadow Beautiful composition

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1141157600

Stock Photo ID: 1141157600

Female accessories Watch Sunglasses Straw hat Bracelet Summer holiday concept Flat lay Top view Yellow background Copy space Tropical leaf shadow Beautiful composition

Photo Formats

  • 5828 × 3885 pixels • 19.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anastasia Turshina

Anastasia Turshina