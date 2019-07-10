Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083049770
feira de santana, bahia, brazil - july 10, 2019: Teachers and students are seen in a classroom of a municipal public school in the city of Feira de Santana.
Feira de Santana - State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
Categories: Education
