Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
february 3. 3th day of month, calendar date. Blackboard with piece of chalk and white alarm clock on green background. Concept of day of year, time planner, winter month.
Edit
Back to school blackboard
Vintage alarm clock with blackboard. Back to school
Educational concept
Watch against a school board with mathematical formulas.
Chalkboard with wording Back to school and. Black board. Abstract background. Still life style.
Back to school concept, school supplies
Back To School Promotion Vector

See more

1176772789

See more

1176772789

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142239541

Item ID: 2142239541

february 3. 3th day of month, calendar date. Blackboard with piece of chalk and white alarm clock on green background. Concept of day of year, time planner, winter month.

Formats

  • 6098 × 3985 pixels • 20.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 653 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 327 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalia44

Natalia44